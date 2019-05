MOSCOW, May 30 (Reuters) - Russian state lender VTB has revised down its 2019 net interest margin forecast to 3.5%, its first deputy chief executive said on Thursday.

Dmitry Olyunin confirmed the bank’s 2019 net profit guidance.

VTB reported on Thursday a first-quarter net profit of 46.5 billion roubles ($715 million), down 16.2% from the same period last year. (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Susan Fenton)