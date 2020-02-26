Russia's VTB reports 76% increase in Q4 net profit

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest lender VTB on Wednesday reported a 76% increase in its fourth-quarter net profit to 73.2 billion roubles ($1.12 billion).

In the whole of 2019, VTB’s net profit totalled 201.2 billion roubles compared with 178.2 billion in 2018 and VTB’s own forecast of 200 billion roubles for 2019, the bank’s report showed. ($1 = 65.3110 roubles) (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova and Maxim Rodionov Writing by Andrey Ostroukh and Polina Devitt, editing by Louise Heavens)