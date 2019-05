MOSCOW, May 30 (Reuters) - Russian state lender VTB said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit stood at 46.5 billion roubles ($714.83 million), down 16.2% from the same period last year.

VTB first-quarter net interest income was at 104.2 billion roubles, down 10.4%, while its non-performing loans ratio stood at 5.8% in the first three months of 2019.