SOCHI, Russia, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Russian state bank VTB plans to take a final decision on selling its entire stake in Russia’s No.4 mobile phone operator Tele2 to Rostelecom within a month, VTB CEO Andrei Kostin said on Thursday.

VTB and its partners own 55 percent of shares in Tele2 Russia, while state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom has a 45 percent stake. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Susan Fenton)