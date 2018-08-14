FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2018 / 1:00 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

VTB says buys controlling stake in Vozrozhdenie Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest lender VTB said on Tuesday it will buy a controlling stake of at least 75 percent in smaller rival Vozhrozdenie Bank.

The deal is set to be completed in September, VTB said without disclosing the price it will pay to buy Vozhrozhdenie, one of Russia’s top 40 banks by assets.

Vozrozhdenie was put up for sale by brothers Dmitry and Alexei Ananyev at the central bank’s request, after their main asset, Promsvyazbank, was bailed out last year. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

