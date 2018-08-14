UPDATE 1-VTB says buying controlling stake in Vozrozhdenie Bank

(Adds quotes, detail)

By Andrey Ostroukh

MOSCOW, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest lender VTB has agreed to buy a controlling stake in smaller rival Vozrozhdenie and plans to fully merge the two banks in 2020, state-run VTB said on Tuesday.

VTB has been looking at buying Vozrozhdenie, one of Russia’s top 40 largest banks by assets, after it was put up for sale by brothers Dmitry and Alexei Ananyev at the central bank’s request after their main asset, Promsvyazbank, was bailed out last year.

VTB said in a press release it intended to buy a stake of at least 75 percent. Its Deputy Chairman Anatoly Pechatnikov later said the plan was to acquire at least a 90 percent stake.

“We are aiming at the level of more than 90 percent,” Pechatnikov told a conference call, adding VTB would buy shares from Vozrozhdenie’s minority shareholders.

Pechatnikov declined to disclose how much VTB is planning to pay for the stake in Vozrozhdenie.

Shares in Vozrozhdenie jumped nearly 18 percent on the news to 450 roubles ($6.75) apiece, their highest since April 10.

VTB has around half the assets of Sberbank, Russia’s biggest lender, and by buying Vozrozhdenie it will acquire more clients to narrow the gap, something it has been trying for years.

VTB’s chief executive Andrei Kostin has said his bank notified the central bank about the planned acquisition on June 1.

The deal will be completed in September, VTB said in the press release, and the merger will be finalised in 2020.

“Risks for clients are declining, while the future for (Vozrozhdenie) employees is becoming more optimistic,” Gennady Soldatenkov, VTB’s board member appointed the head of Vozrozhdenie, told the conference call.