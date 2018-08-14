VTB plans to buy at least 90 pct stake in Vozhrozhdenie Bank

MOSCOW, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest lender VTB plans to buy at least a 90 percent stake in Vozrozhdenie, buying shares from its minority shareholders, VTB Deputy Chairman Anatoly Pechatnikov said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a conference call after the deal announcement, Pechatnikov said VTB will not disclose how much it plans to pay for the stake in Vozhrozhdenie.

Earlier on Tuesday, VTB said it would buy a controlling stake in Vozhrozhdenie of at least 75 percent. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Elena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)