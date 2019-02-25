Morgan Stanley's Warwick plans to delist rail group VTG

BERLIN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The majority shareholder of Germany’s VTG, Morgan Stanley Infrastructure’s Warwick Holding, said it intended a public delisting tender offer for all outstanding shares of the rail logistics company.

Remaining shareholders will be offered 53.00 euros per share in cash, Warwick said in a statement late on Sunday.

VTG’s shares closed at 49.50 euros on Friday and traded at 53.00 euros in early Frankfurt trade on Monday morning.

Warwick already owns about 71 percent of VTG’s shares, it said.

​ (Reporting by Thomas Seythal, editing by Riham Alkousaa)