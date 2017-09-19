FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge blocks U.S. from sharing VW diesel discovery with German law firm
September 19, 2017

Judge blocks U.S. from sharing VW diesel discovery with German law firm

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal magistrate judge has denied a request by the Department of Justice to share discovery obtained in the United States during litigation over Volkswagen’s diesel emissions fraud with a law firm representing the DOJ in a securities case in Germany.

The United States, one of 1,600 plaintiffs in the German case, retained a local law firm to recoup alleged losses incurred by a U.S. employees’ retirement plan, which held VW stock listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2w4Cnv4

