Judge blocks U.S. from sharing VW diesel discovery with German law firm

A federal magistrate judge has denied a request by the Department of Justice to share discovery obtained in the United States during litigation over Volkswagen’s diesel emissions fraud with a law firm representing the DOJ in a securities case in Germany.

The United States, one of 1,600 plaintiffs in the German case, retained a local law firm to recoup alleged losses incurred by a U.S. employees’ retirement plan, which held VW stock listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2w4Cnv4