Shareholders granted discovery requests in VW Dieselgate MDL

Shareholders suing Volkswagen over its emissions cheating scandal as part of the multidistrict litigation in San Francisco federal court have been granted access to some of the carmaker’s internal documents, and to two former VW managers now in U.S. prisons.

The investors, who are seeking damages for some of the $63 billion the scandal wiped off the company’s market capitalization, had asked the court to compel the production of internal communications.

