VW settlement can exclude insurance-auction buyers with salvage titles – 9th Circuit

Volkswagen Group of America does not have to compensate used-car dealers and others who purchased TDI “Clean Diesel” vehicles with junk, salvage and other “branded” titles at insurance auctions, a federal appeals court held Thursday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld last year’s ruling by U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer, which approved the Claims Review Committee’s 2018 decision to treat insurance auctions as the “functional equivalent” of junkyard or salvage-yard sales, which were expressly excluded from participating in the $14.7 billion Dieselgate settlement of 2016.

