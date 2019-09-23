IN BRIEF: Judge in VW Clean Diesel MDL dismisses claims by salespeople

The federal judge in charge of the Volkswagen “clean diesel” multidistrict litigation on Friday dismissed a potential class action by commissioned salespeople who say the automaker’s emission-defeat scandal hit them in their wallets.

Senior U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco said the complaint failed to state a claim for breach of contract, fraud and related claims against Volkswagen AG, Volkswagen Group of America, Audi AG, two Bosch entities and individual officers.

