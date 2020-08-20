U.S. judge narrows SEC lawsuit against VW over diesel emissions

Aug 20 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday dismissed portions of a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit against Volkswagen AG related to the German automaker’s diesel emissions scandal.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco granted the automaker’s dismissal motion, apart from its request to strike the SEC’s effort to obtain injunctive relief and disgorgement.

The judge also rejected former VW Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn’s motion to dismiss SEC claims against him. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)