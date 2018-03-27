VW's Skoda Auto raises wage hike offer to unions -CTK news agency

PRAGUE, March 27 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s Czech carmaker Skoda Auto has raised its wage hike offer to its unions to 10 percent and offered a one-time bonus, CTK news agency reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed source.

The news agency said the unions had not yet accepted the offer. Skoda was not immediately available for comment.

The group had previously proposed an 8.3 percent hike in wage tariffs from April.

Skoda’s union chief has said unions could call a strike in May if no deal is agreed and that unions wanted a double-digit pay hike this year.