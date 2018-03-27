FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 27, 2018 / 3:33 PM / in 16 hours

VW's Skoda Auto raises wage hike offer to unions -CTK news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 27 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s Czech carmaker Skoda Auto has raised its wage hike offer to its unions to 10 percent and offered a one-time bonus, CTK news agency reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed source.

The news agency said the unions had not yet accepted the offer. Skoda was not immediately available for comment.

The group had previously proposed an 8.3 percent hike in wage tariffs from April.

Skoda’s union chief has said unions could call a strike in May if no deal is agreed and that unions wanted a double-digit pay hike this year.

Reporting by Jason Hovet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.