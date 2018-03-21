VW's Skoda seeks agreement with unions, proposing 8.3 pct wage hike

MLADA BOLESLAV, Czech Republic, March 21 (Reuters) - M anagement at Volkswagen’s Czech carmaker Skoda Auto hopes it can reach an agreement on wages and shift work with unions and has proposed an 8.3 percent hike in wage tariffs from April, human resources chief Bohdan Wojnar said on Wednesday.

“We are trying to find a solution that will be an expression of a good wage for good work and will be balanced for the company. We have negotiation next week, I hope we will reach an agreement,” Wojnar told Reuters.

He said wage talks were separate from discussions on a new shift system aimed at raising production, and which is opposed by unions.

Union chief Jaroslav Povsik said earlier that the unions could call a strike in May if no deal is agreed. He said unions wanted a double-digit pay hike this year. (Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova Writing by Jan Lopatka)