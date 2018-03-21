Skoda Auto union chief says strike possible if no deal with management

MLADA BOLESLAV, Czech Republic, March 21 (Reuters) - Unions at Volkswagen’s Czech unit Skoda Auto may call a 10-day strike in May if there is no agreement with management on wage increases and a shift system, union chief Jaroslav Povsik told reporters on Wednesday.

Povsik said the unions demanded a double-digit wage rise this year and rejected a change to an 18-shift system that the management had proposed.

He said there was still time to negotiate this and next month before any strike action may be called. (Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova Writing by Jan Lopatka)