FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 21, 2018 / 11:11 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Skoda Auto union chief says strike possible if no deal with management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MLADA BOLESLAV, Czech Republic, March 21 (Reuters) - Unions at Volkswagen’s Czech unit Skoda Auto may call a 10-day strike in May if there is no agreement with management on wage increases and a shift system, union chief Jaroslav Povsik told reporters on Wednesday.

Povsik said the unions demanded a double-digit wage rise this year and rejected a change to an 18-shift system that the management had proposed.

He said there was still time to negotiate this and next month before any strike action may be called. (Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova Writing by Jan Lopatka)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.