ZF Friedrichshafen says held takeover talks with Wabco

FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - ZF Friedrichshafen has held takeover talks with U.S. rival Wabco, a spokesman for the German car parts maker said on Thursday.

“ZF regularly reviews strategic options such as partnerships or possible sensible acquisitions. These strategic considerations repeatedly lead to ZF talking to other companies,” the spokesman said.

“We have also held open discussions with Wabco. However, there are no decisions.”

Wabco said on Wednesday that it has been approached by German rival ZF Friedrichshafen regarding a potential takeover.