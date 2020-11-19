IN BRIEF: Wachtell notches another November deal with Nasdaq's Verafin buy

Nasdaq Inc looked to Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Toronto-based Blake, Cassels & Graydon to advise on the company’s $2.75 billion cash purchase of anti-financial crime software maker Verafin, which was represented by Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt.

The deal, announced Thursday, continues a busy month of dealmaking for Wachtell, which has already advised on at least 10 M&A transactions with a combined value of more than $38 billion in November, according to Refinitv data.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3306Qg9