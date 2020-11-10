Wachtell Lipton, Goodwin Procter guide Adobe's $1.5 billion Workfront deal

Adobe has tapped Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz in its $1.5 billion purchase of work management software company Workfront, a Goodwin Procter client, adding to a growing list of billion-dollar-plus deals already on the books in November.

Wachtell Lipton’s globally announced deals totaled more than $9.8 billion before the Adobe deal, according to Refinitiv data, making it the second-highest ranked for deal values so far this month. Goodwin & Procter has had a slower start with $427 million in November deals before Adobe and Workfront announced their tie-up on Monday.

