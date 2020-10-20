Wachtell, Sullivan & Cromwell land roles in $9.7 bln ConocoPhillips shale play

Houston-based energy giant ConocoPhillips tapped Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz for its acquisition of U.S. shale producer Concho Resources Inc, which turned to Sullivan & Cromwell for advice on the $9.7 billion deal.

Both firms have longtime ties to their clients in the transaction, which stands out as the biggest oil deal since the onset of the pandemic and the largest shale deal of the year.

