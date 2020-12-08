IN BRIEF: Wachtell, Wilson Sonsini steer Uber's sale of self-driving business to Aurora

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati is guiding self-driving car company Aurora in acquiring Uber’s autonomous car business Advanced Technologies Group, which is being advised by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

The equity deal was announced Monday and valued ATG at $4 billion, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. ATG raised $1 billion from a consortium of investors including Toyota Motor Corp and SoftBank Group Corp at a valuation of $7.25 billion last year. Uber will hold about 26% ownership interest in Aurora on a fully diluted basis, the company said in a filing.

