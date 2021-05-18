IBM to acquire Salesforce partner Waeg

Slideshow ( 2 images )

BERLIN (Reuters) - IBM said on Tuesday it would buy Waeg, a consulting partner for Salesforce, in a deal that will extend its range of services and support its hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence strategy.

The deal to acquire Waeg, which is based in Brussels and serves clients across Europe, complements IBM’s acquisition in January of 7Summits, a U.S. consultancy that specialises in Salesforce’s customer management software.

“Waeg’s strength in Salesforce consulting services will be key to creating intelligent workflows that allow our clients to keep pace with changing customer and employee needs and expectations,” Mark Foster, senior vice president of IBM Services and Global Business Services, said.

Waeg employs a team of 130 ‘Waegers’ in locations that include Belgium, Denmark, France, Ireland, Poland, Portugal and the Netherlands.

The terms were not disclosed for the deal, which is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed this quarter.