Judge throws out New York AG's fraud case against Domino's

A New York state judge has dismissed a lawsuit by the New York Attorney General’s office accusing Domino’s Pizza of defrauding franchisees by directing them to use software that miscalculated workers’ wages.

New York Supreme Court Justice Joel Cohen in Manhattan on Tuesday said the company was not responsible for non-compliance in relation to wages paid by franchises, and did not commit fraud by allowing franchises to continue to use the software.

