MOVES-Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital CEO leaves -sources

ABU DHABI/DUBAI, June 10 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Abu Dhabi-based Waha Capital has left the company after serving a little more than a year in that role, three sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Michael Raynes was appointed to lead the company in late March 2018, after holding several senior positions at Waha over the last decade. A spokesman for Waha declined to comment, saying that as a publicly listed company, any announcement would have to go through the right channels. Raynes did not answer his phone. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho and Hadeel Al Sayegh, Editing by Saeed Azhar and David Evans)