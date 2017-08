MEXICO CITY, July 27 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart de Mexico on Thursday reported a 118 percent year-on-year rise in its second quarter net profit, due to sale of clothing chain Suburbia to department store and shopping mall operator El Puerto De Liverpool.

The company, Mexico's biggest retailer, said in a report to Mexico's bourse that it earned 13.5 billion pesos ($743 million) in net profit over the three-month period.