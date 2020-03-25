Westlaw News
March 25, 2020 / 1:44 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

IN BRIEF: No evidence of deception from Walgreens' ‘100% Aloe Vera’ labels - 7th Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday affirmed a judgment for Walgreens Boots Alliance and supplier Fruit of the Earth Inc in a potential class action over the labeling of aloe vera gel.

The plaintiffs, represented by Greg Coleman Law and Barbat Mansour & Suciu, also stipulated to entry of judgment for CVS Pharmacy, Target and Wal-Mart Stores in order to pursue an immediate appeal of the 2019 ruling for Walgreens in a bellwether motion for summary judgment. The defendants are all represented by Sidley Austin.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3bgYGSu

