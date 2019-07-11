Company News
July 11, 2019 / 12:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Walgreens expands collaboration to tackle epinephrine shot shortage

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said on Thursday it expanded its collaboration with Kaleo Inc, making the privately held company’s epinephrine auto-injector available at the drugstore chain’s pharmacies, as supply issues persist for the emergency allergy shots.

Epinephrine auto-injector makers have been facing a shortage of the devices and the collaboration helps broaden access to Kaleo’s treatment for patients with life-threatening allergies, as families prepare for back-to-school season. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below