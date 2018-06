June 19 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will replace General Electric Co in the Dow Jones Industrial Average from June 26, S&P Dow Jones Indices said bit.ly/2K4IoSE on Tuesday.

Walgreens’ share price is higher and will contribute more meaningfully to the 30-stock index, it said.

General Electric was introduced to the blue-chip index in 1896 and was a member continuously since 1907.