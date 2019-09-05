Walgreens changes firearm policy, joining Kroger and Walmart

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said on Thursday it would stop shoppers from carrying firearms in its Walgreen stores, joining Walmart Inc and Kroger Co in tweaking its gun policy following several deadly shootings in the United States.

“We are joining other retailers in asking our customers to no longer openly carry firearms into our stores other than authorized law enforcement officials,” the pharmacy store chain said in an e-mailed statement.

Earlier this week, Walmart Inc said it would discontinue sales of ammunition for handguns and some assault-style rifles in stores across the United States. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru and Melissa Fares in New York; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)