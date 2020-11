Nov 19 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said on Thursday its customers can now use its mobile app or shop online and pick up health and wellness products at its stores in about 30 minutes.

Walgreens said its customer loyalty program has more than 100 million members and the new services will be in addition to at-home delivery and discounts. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)