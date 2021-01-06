REFILE-AmerisourceBergen to buy Walgreens' distribution business in $6.5 bln deal

(Corrects typo in headline)
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Drug distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp said on Wednesday it would buy Walgreens Boots Alliance’s distribution business, Alliance Healthcare, for $6.5 billion.
Under the terms of the deal, AmerisourceBergen will pay Walgreens $6.27 billion in cash and deliver 2 million shares of AmerisourceBergen common stock at closing of the transaction.
With a 30% stake, Walgreens is the largest shareholder of AmerisourceBergen.
Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur
