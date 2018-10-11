FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 1:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Walgreens says confident its U.S. wages are competitive

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said on Thursday it remains confident with the pay it gives to U.S. employees, days after Amazon raised its minimum wage to $15 per hour.

“We will remain a very, very competitive employer,” Walgreens co-chief operating officer Alexander Gourlay said on a conference call, adding that Amazon primarily recruits people who walk in, in warehouses, and is quite different in terms of market rates.

Amazon.com Inc said last week it would raise its minimum wage, giving in to critics of poor pay and working conditions at the world’s second most valuable company. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

