UPDATE 1-Walgreens cuts 2019 profit growth forecast after Q2 miss, shares fall

April 2 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc on Tuesday cut its 2019 profit growth forecast and reported quarterly profit that missed Wall Street estimates as the drugstore chain struggles with falling prices of generic alternatives to branded drugs, sending its shares down nearly 7 percent.

The company reduced its adjusted earnings growth forecast for fiscal 2019 from a range of 7 percent to 12 percent growth to roughly flat, at constant currency rates.

“The market challenges and macro trends we have been discussing for some time accelerated, resulting in the most difficult quarter we have had since the formation of Walgreens Boots Alliance,” CEO Stefano Pessina said.

In December, the company said it will implement a program involving consolidation of warehouses and shutting stores, aimed at saving more than $1 billion annually. It now expects to save more than $1.5 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.64 per share, missing analysts’ expectations of $1.72 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to Walgreens fell 14 percent to $1.16 billion, or $1.24 per share, in the second quarter ended February 28, from $1.35 billion, or $1.36 per share, a year earlier.

Shares of the Deerfield, Illinois-based company fell nearly 7 percent to $59 before the bell.