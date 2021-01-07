Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Retail - Drugs

Walgreens posts loss on $1.5 bln charge

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc posted a loss on Thursday compared with profit a year earlier, due to a $1.5 billion charge from the its equity earnings in AmerisourceBergen.

Net loss attributable to Walgreens was $308 million, or 36 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30, compared with earnings of $845 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $36.31 billion from $34.34 billion. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

