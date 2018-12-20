Walgreens quarterly profit rises 36.8 percent

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Drug store chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc reported a 36.8 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by the addition of Rite Aid stores.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.12 billion, or $1.18 per share, in the first quarter ended Nov 30 from $821 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 9.9 percent to $33.79 billion.

The company agreed to buy 1,932 stores from Rite Aid for $4.38 billion last year. (Reporting by Manogna Maddipatla and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)