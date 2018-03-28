Walgreens reports 12 percent rise in sales

March 28 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc reported a 12 percent increase in quarterly sales on Wednesday as the drugstore chain filled more prescriptions, helped by its partnership with pharmacy benefit manager Prime Therapeutics.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.35 billion, or $1.36 per share, in the second quarter ended Feb. 28, from $1.06 billion, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $33.02 billion from $29.45 billion. (Reporting by Uday Sampath and Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)