FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 28, 2018 / 11:10 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Walgreens reports 12 percent rise in sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc reported a 12 percent increase in quarterly sales on Wednesday as the drugstore chain filled more prescriptions, helped by its partnership with pharmacy benefit manager Prime Therapeutics.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.35 billion, or $1.36 per share, in the second quarter ended Feb. 28, from $1.06 billion, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $33.02 billion from $29.45 billion. (Reporting by Uday Sampath and Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.