FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
June 28, 2018 / 11:08 AM / in an hour

Walgreens reports 15.5 pct rise in quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc on Thursday reported a 15.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, as sales in its pharmacy business rose helped by its acquisition of Rite Aid stores.

Net income attributable to Walgreens rose to $1.34 billion, or $1.35 per share, in the third quarter ended May 31, from $1.16 billion, or $1.07 per share, last year.

The company also said it had authorized a $10 billion share repurchase program. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.