Walgreens reports Q3 profit as prescription volumes rebound

July 1 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc on Thursday reported a profit for the third quarter compared with a loss a year earlier, aided by rebound in prescription volumes.

Net income attributable to the company was $1.2 billion, or $1.38 per share, for the quarter ended May 31, compared with a net loss of $1.71 billion, or $1.95 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)