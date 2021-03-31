Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Walgreens second-quarter profit rises more than 8%

By Reuters Staff

March 31 (Reuters) - Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc posted an 8.4% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as it benefited from the sale of a portion of the company’s equity method investment in Option Care Health.

Net income attributable to Walgreens rose to $1.0 billion, or $1.19 per share, in the second quarter ended Feb. 29, from $946 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.

