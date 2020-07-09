Company News
July 9, 2020 / 11:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Walgreens swings to loss on $2 bln impairment charges in Boots UK

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc on Thursday reported a loss for the third quarter compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt by non-cash impairment charges of $2 billion as COVID-19 dirupted business at its Boots UK division.

Net loss attributable to Walgreens was $1.71 billion, or $1.95 per share, in the quarter ended May 31, versus a profit of $1.03 billion, or $1.13 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose marginally to $34.63 billion. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below