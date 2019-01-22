U.S. recovers $269.2 mln in Walgreens civil fraud settlements

NEW YORK, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will pay $269.2 million to the United States and state governments to settle two civil healthcare fraud lawsuits, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.

The Justice Department said Walgreens will pay $209.2 million to resolve claims it improperly billed Medicare, Medicaid and other federal programs for unnecessarily dispensing hundreds of thousands of insulin pens, and $60 million to resolve claims it overbilled Medicaid by concealing lower drug prices it offered the public through a discount program. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)