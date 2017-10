Oct 3 (Reuters) - UK-based investment management company Walker Crips Group Plc said it has promoted Glenn Cooper to group chief operating officer.

Cooper, ex-operations director, replaces Sean Lam, who recently succeeded Rodney FitzGerald as chief executive officer.

Dominic Martin has been promoted to managing director, Walker Crips Wealth Management.

The company also promoted Wendy Eastwood to managing director, Walker Crips Pensions. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru)