Walmart Inc was sued on Tuesday by an advertising agency that claimed the world’s largest retailer used its copyrighted photo of a smoked ham without permission.

Adlife Marketing & Communications Co, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, said Walmart’s depiction of “Sahlen’s Smokehouse Ham, Deli Sliced” on its website violated the federal Copyright Act.

