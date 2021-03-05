Former AT&T chief Stephenson joins Walmart board

FILE PHOTO: Chief Executive Officer of AT&T Randall Stephenson arrives at a U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., U.S. April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

(Reuters) - Walmart Inc said on Friday it had appointed former AT&T Inc Chief Executive Officer Randall Stephenson to its board.

Stephenson’s addition, effective March 3, will expand the retailer’s board to 12 members.

Stephenson, 60, retired as AT&T’s executive chairman in January this year, after a 38-year stint with the company and serving as its CEO.

He has previously served as chairman of the Business Roundtable, a group of CEOs from some of the biggest U.S. companies that Walmart chief Doug McMillon currently leads.