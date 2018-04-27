FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 27, 2018 / 3:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

RPT-Advent close to buying 80 pct of Wal-Mart's Brazil ops -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

SAO PAULO, April 27 (Reuters) - Advent International Corp is in exclusive talks to acquire an 80 percent stake in Walmart Inc’s Brazilian unit, a person familiar with the information said on Thursday.

Reuters reported in January that Walmart was shopping its Brazilian unit to private equity firms Advent, GP Investments Ltd and Acon Investments LLC.

Newspaper Valor Econômico first reported on Friday that Advent had advanced to the exclusive phase of negotiations, saying an agreement could be announced as soon as May.

Reuters reported in March that, in the due diligence process, potential buyers had estimated that Wal-Mart owes up to $3 billion in back taxes to state governments in Brazil, potentially adding to pressure for a discount sale.

Representatives for Walmart and Advent did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Writing by Bruno Federowski Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.