March 15 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc’s Canadian arm said on Monday it would invest more than C$500 million ($400.06 million) this year to refurbish its stores.

Walmart Canada said the plan was expected to create more than 2,000 construction jobs in the country. ($1 = 1.2498 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)