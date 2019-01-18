CVS, Walmart reach new agreement for pharmacy network

Jan 18 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp and Walmart Inc reached a multi-year agreement, under which Walmart will continue participating in CVS’s pharmacy benefit management commercial and Medicaid retail pharmacy networks, the companies said on Friday.

Financial terms of the new contract were not disclosed.

On Tuesday, CVS said Walmart was leaving its network for commercial and Medicaid prescription drug plans after the two failed to agree on pricing. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)