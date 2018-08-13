FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2018 / 6:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan's Don Quijote would be interested in buying Walmart's Seiyu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Japanese discount retailer Don Quijote Holdings Co Ltd said it would be interested in buying Walmart Inc’s Japanese supermarket chain Seiyu.

“If it came up for sale we would be interested and it is attractive,” Don Quijote Chief Executive Koji Ohara told a news briefing on Monday.

Business daily Nikkei reported last month the U.S. retail giant would sell the unit. Walmart has said it has not decided to sell and is continuing to develop the business. (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

