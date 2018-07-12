Walmart says not in talks to sell Seiyu supermarket

July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. retailer Walmart Inc on Thursday said it has not decided to sell Japanese supermarket chain Seiyu and would continue to develop its business in Japan.

On Wednesday, media reports hinted that the world’s biggest retailer had decided to sell Seiyu and has already approached major retailers and private equity funds, according to Nikkei business daily.

“Walmart has not made a decision to sell Seiyu. We are not in any discussions with prospective buyers, and we continue to build our Japan business towards the future to meet the changing needs of customers there,” a spokesperson for Walmart told Reuters. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)