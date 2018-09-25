Walmart illegally refused to hire disabled stocker, EEOC says

By Jonathan Stempel The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced its second lawsuit against Walmart Inc in as many business days on Monday, saying the retailer relied on improper stereotypes in refusing to hire a woman missing part of an arm for a stocker position.

Jesse Landry is entitled to backpay and other damages from Wal-Mart Stores Texas LLC, which should be enjoined from engaging in further discrimination based on disability, according to the complaint filed in federal court in Houston.

